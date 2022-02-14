Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Up 6.4%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. 15,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,003,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $659.28 million and a P/E ratio of 334.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after acquiring an additional 467,135 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,363 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,470,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.