Colliers Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Radware in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Radware’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Radware stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Radware has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Radware by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Radware by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Radware by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.