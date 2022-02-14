Colliers Securities Weighs in on Inotiv, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $514.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inotiv by 41.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

