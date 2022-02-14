Columbia Asset Management Purchases 700 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 214,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.20 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

