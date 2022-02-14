Columbia Asset Management Purchases New Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $73,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UWM by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last quarter.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

