Columbia Asset Management Takes $238,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI opened at $12.40 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.