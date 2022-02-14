Columbia Asset Management Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.81 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

