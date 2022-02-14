Community Health Systems (CYH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $17.04.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
