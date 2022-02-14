Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.20. 356,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.