Contrasting Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 1.52% 0.35% 0.14% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Net Lease and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $330.10 million 4.49 $10.78 million ($0.28) -51.14 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

