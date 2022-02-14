Contrasting Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) & Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novartis and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 19.17% 25.64% 11.22% Kamada 4.25% 2.44% 2.06%

9.8% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Novartis has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novartis and Kamada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 2 7 5 0 2.21 Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novartis currently has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Novartis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novartis is more favorable than Kamada.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novartis and Kamada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $48.66 billion 3.92 $8.07 billion $4.33 19.72 Kamada $133.25 million 2.00 $17.14 million $0.10 60.01

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Kamada. Novartis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novartis beats Kamada on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures and markets finished dosage form medicines as well as intermediary products including active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Corporate segment refers to group management and central services. The company was founded on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

