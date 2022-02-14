CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,739 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 212,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

