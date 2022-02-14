CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 2,214 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.56. 264,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,119,031. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

