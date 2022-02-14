Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CLB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,831. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 110,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

