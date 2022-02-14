CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.95. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 169.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

