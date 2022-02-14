Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $42.41.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.
