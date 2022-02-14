CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.04 Million

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report sales of $138.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.98 million. CRA International reported sales of $137.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $569.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $570.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $588.20 million, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $596.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CRA International by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.70. CRA International has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $656.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.