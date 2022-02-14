Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $56,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 70,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.