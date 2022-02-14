Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $69,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.95. 17,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

