Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $100.65 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $100,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 95,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

