Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,582 shares of company stock valued at $71,392,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,444. The company has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

