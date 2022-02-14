Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $17,128.94

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $17,128.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,191.66 or 0.99999901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00243212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00163143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00293428 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001301 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

