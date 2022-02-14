Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $169.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Credicorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,840,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credicorp (BAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.