Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $169.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “
BAP stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
