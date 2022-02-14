Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post $443.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.81. 98,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $605.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.22. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $346.49 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

