Credit Suisse Group Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$48.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CSFB cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.13.

GOOS stock opened at C$34.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.65. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$33.82 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 61.11.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

