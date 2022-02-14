Critical Analysis: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for People’s United Financial and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.31, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than People’s United Financial.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 30.32% 8.51% 1.00% Eastern Bankshares 24.62% 4.86% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares People’s United Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $1.99 billion 4.50 $604.90 million $1.38 15.19 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 6.25 $154.66 million $0.90 23.37

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. People’s United Financial pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of People’s United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Eastern Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

