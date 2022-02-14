Critical Survey: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 151.17%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 0.75 $88.59 million $0.25 17.12 Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications 4.99% 24.37% 10.89% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

