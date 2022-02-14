Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £147.88 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,394 ($99.99) per share, with a total value of £147.88 ($199.97).

CRDA opened at GBX 7,298 ($98.69) on Monday. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6,032 ($81.57) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($142.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,048.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,047.63. The stock has a market cap of £10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.94) to GBX 8,700 ($117.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,575 ($115.96).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

