Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.14 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.030-$3.030 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

