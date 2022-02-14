Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.14 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.030-$3.030 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.
NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
