Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $168.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

