CryptoFlow (CFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $677,473.93

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $677,473.93 and $21,571.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06918108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.67 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006171 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.