CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. 37,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.67.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

