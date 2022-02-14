Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 38,787 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.04 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

