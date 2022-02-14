Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,705 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,705 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $115.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

