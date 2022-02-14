CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $11.49

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $11.49 or 0.00027195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $87,493.35 and $784.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

