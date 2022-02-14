Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $59.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $5,879,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 777,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

