Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 53,892 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 133.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne comprises about 0.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $50,958,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CONE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 219.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.