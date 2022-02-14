Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 419,741 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of Tellurian worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 287,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tellurian by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tellurian by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL remained flat at $$2.63 during trading on Monday. 76,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

