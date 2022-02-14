Cushing Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,721 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 220.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,507. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

