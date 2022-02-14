Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 2,543 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,975,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,977,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. 2,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

