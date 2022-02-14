Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 35,890 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,890 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for 2.5% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.42% of Clearway Energy worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

CWEN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

