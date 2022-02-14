Cushing Asset Management LP Takes $322,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in First Solar by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 62,850 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,803 shares of company stock valued at $174,050 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,052. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.