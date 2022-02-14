Cushing Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after acquiring an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $16,628,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4,095.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 237,552 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 3,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

