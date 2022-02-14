CVI Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

CVI Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,647 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 14.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLCR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,359. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

