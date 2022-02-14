CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.97% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 93.2% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

