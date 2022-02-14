CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 208,486 Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 208,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.80% of Golden Path Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Golden Path Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.27.
Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Path Acquisition (GPCO)
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.