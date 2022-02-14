CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.56.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.18. 432,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 748,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

