Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners comprises about 0.5% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned about 1.44% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. 25,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,555. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.74%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

