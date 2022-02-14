DA Davidson Weighs in on NCR Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for NCR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of NCR by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 38,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $8,255,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.