Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.
About Daimler
Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
