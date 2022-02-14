Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,160. Daimler has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96.

About Daimler

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.